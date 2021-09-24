Census 2021: Beware of Scams!

Business | September 24, 2021, Friday // 14:32
Bulgaria: Census 2021: Beware of Scams! archive novinite.com

The census takers who visit people at home fill in only a census form. they does not fill in data from people's ID documents except for names and EGN. No signature is required anywhere, the NSI reported. They may not require your ID card, driver's license or passport orask ou to sign declarations, applications nor any other document. If you are visited by a person who pretends to be a census taker and asks you for any documents or asks you to sign something, report immediately to the regional office of the Interior Ministry. This guy probably has nothing to do with the census Authentic Census taker must have a badge with  a photo, three names and an ID. Their masks are blue and branded with census 2021 logo. In case you doubt that the person ringing at your door is a census taker, you can check dialing *2021 or 02/ 9078 430./Novinite.bg

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaia, census 2021, scams
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria