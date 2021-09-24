Prosecutor's Office Headed by Ivan Geshev Blocks Trials against Former Government, Borissov

We see how the prosecutor's office headed by Ivan Geshev does not allow the start of any trial against the former government, Boyko Rashkov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, told BNR. He stressed that there is no pre-trial proceedings on the reports of violations revealed by the caretaker government, but this will not stop them from working because there is no statute of limitations for the crimes. We will focus on the violations identified during the construction of the Hemus highway, Rashkov promised.

Rashkov did not give details about the ongoing inspections in the energy sector, but said that law enforcement agencies would not remain indifferent to the speculative price increase and that this was not part of the election campaign./BNR