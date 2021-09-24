Prof. Vitanov Sends New Alarm: Universe May Be Drowned in Our Tears

Society » HEALTH | September 24, 2021, Friday // 12:50
Bulgaria: Prof. Vitanov Sends New Alarm: Universe May Be Drowned in Our Tears wiki

I can see that something alarming is brewing in the depths, and I can't prevent it. But at least let me tell you, so whoever wants can protect thrmselves,. Today, the basic reproduction number is 1,122. Which means the scope of the infection is expanding. It is also evident in the increasing the number of active cases. That's what mathematician Prof. Nikolay Vitanov wrote in his new Facebook post.

"Half of Bulgaria’s regions are are inzones characteised by contagious diffusion. The other half is not. Two very important regions - Sofia-city and Plovdiv are not yet in the diffuse distribution zone and this keeps us relatively safe for now. Sofia-city, however, caves in slowly, Plovdiv follows. I can see it, but there's nothing I can do to stop it, I can only inform you," the mathematician wrote. He points out that next week won't be easy.

"As you remember, I wrote that by the end of the month the mortality rate will be high. You can see it is really high. but you know - it shows the real number of infected who have apparent symptoms. I dare not write about the October mortality. The Universe will not only burst into sobs , but it can virtually  be drowned in our tears," Vitanov wrote.

 

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, mathematical modeling, covid pandemic motality, alarms
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria