Prof. Mutafchiiski Had a Third Dose. When and in Which Groups is it Recommended?

It has been proven that a certain period after immunization, the protection decreases. Therefore, I did not hesitate, as with the "first needle", to put a "third."

This is the argument of the deputy of the Military Medical Academy (MMA) Prof. Ventsislav Mutafchiiski. The hospital said that he and 11 other colleagues had received an additional dose of COVID vaccine.

Mutafchiiski was among the first to be vaccinated at the end of December last year.

"This virus must be vigorously controlled. Currently, 97% of patients hospitalized with the infection in the COVID areas of the Military Medical Academy are unvaccinated. The hope we faced in 2021 came true - vaccines at this stage are the only way to protect ourselves from the insidious disease ", the head of the Military Medical Academy was also quoted.

"There is no one left who has not "encountered" the virus - in person or through relatives and friends. Every day I see my colleagues in the infectious disease clinic, who we learned to recognize by their silhouettes. They forgot what it's like to work without hard work and protective clothing. But there is still hope in their eyes that people will regain their faith in science and that together we will win this war! ", he added.

In the late afternoon yesterday, the decision of the Expert Advisory Board for the Supervision of Immunoprophylaxis for the administration of an additional dose of vaccine was announced.

The voluntary principle applies to it again, it is set at will. Recommended for certain risk groups.

For whom the additional dose is recommended

1) immunocompromised persons:

- people with primary and secondary (eg HIV / AIDS) immune deficiencies;

- persons with oncological diseases; transplant patients on immunosuppressive therapy; hemodialyzed; as well as patients on cytostatic or corticosteroid therapy;

2) people in old people's homes and social institutions for residential accommodation;

3) medical staff with a high risk of infection;

4) citizens over 65 years of age;

5) people who have not developed sufficient immunity after vaccination (missing specific antibodies or immune cells against the coronavirus) one month after the completion of the vaccination cycle.

The recommended conditions for administration of the vaccine are:

the person has completed a full vaccination cycle and is not contraindicated for the next dose;

before administering an additional dose, a clinical examination and assessment of the condition by a physician of the person wishing to administer the vaccine should be performed;

if people have not developed sufficient immunity after vaccination and have a negative immune response test, an assessment of the immune status should be made to rule out primary or secondary immune deficiency;

it is desirable to test specific antibodies and / or immune cells after completion of a vaccination cycle before administering an additional dose.

From which vaccine

It is suggested that the additional or booster dose be the mfNA vaccine of Pfizer / BionTech, due to an application by the manufacturer for approval of an additional dose to the European Medicines Agency. Additional information is expected from the EMA for those vaccinated with which COVID-19 vaccines this additional or booster dose will be given.

When to get the new vaccination

The interval of booster dose administration at the end of the vaccination course should be at the earliest after 6 months, as the recommendation of the Expert Advisory Council for Supervision of Immunoprophylaxis is 8 months after the completion of the vaccination cycle, when it comes to people in nursing homes and social institutions; medical staff with a high risk of infection and persons over 65 years of age.

In people who have not developed sufficient immunity after vaccination - those with primary or secondary immune deficiencies and those with no specific antibodies or immune cells against the coronavirus, the recommended interval for an additional dose is one month after the completion of the vaccination cycle.



