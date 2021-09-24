Historical Discovery: America was Reached by Humans 7,000 years ago

Humans reached America 7,000 years earlier than previously thought. Until now, it was thought that the first settlers arrived about 16,000 years ago.

Archaeologists have found dozens of human footprints in New Mexico that date between 23,000 and 21,000 years ago.

The prints were left in the mud on the shores of a lake that has dried up today.

The discovery could change the view scientists have for the first settlement on the continent.



