Census 2021: Nearly 2 million have been Counted Online, the Deadline can be Extended Again
As of 6 a.m., 1,937,000 people had been counted electronically this morning. It is expected that by the end of the day they will become over 2 million people. This was stated in "This Morning" by the Chairman of the NSI Sergei Tsvetarski, adding that it is possible that the deadline will be extended again.
The largest percentage of those counted electronically is in Sofia - almost 50%. In second place is Varna with 35.5%. Surprising from the very beginning is the activity in Gabrovo, where 30% were counted online. In Kardzhali and Smolyan are about 10%.
When the counters do not find us in our home, they leave a note with a phone number, which is good to call to find out when a new visit will be convenient.
If we haven't counted online, it takes about 30 minutes to count the homes.
The code generated after the online count can be transmitted by leaving it on the door and the counters can pick it up.
Each counter carries an identification card with a photo. The phone number that anyone can call if they suspect something is *2021.
/BTV
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » EU Common e-device Chargers - Make It or Break It
- » The Situation with COVID-19 in the Balkans
- » Prof. Vitanov Sends New Alarm: Universe May Be Drowned in Our Tears
- » Prof. Mutafchiiski Had a Third Dose. When and in Which Groups is it Recommended?
- » Approval of Booster Dose Against COVID-19 is Expected in Bulgaria
- » Historical Discovery: America was Reached by Humans 7,000 years ago