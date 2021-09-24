Census 2021: Nearly 2 million have been Counted Online, the Deadline can be Extended Again

Society | September 24, 2021, Friday // 10:39
Bulgaria: Census 2021: Nearly 2 million have been Counted Online, the Deadline can be Extended Again census2021.bg

As of 6 a.m., 1,937,000 people had been counted electronically this morning. It is expected that by the end of the day they will become over 2 million people. This was stated in "This Morning" by the Chairman of the NSI Sergei Tsvetarski, adding that it is possible that the deadline will be extended again.

The largest percentage of those counted electronically is in Sofia - almost 50%. In second place is Varna with 35.5%. Surprising from the very beginning is the activity in Gabrovo, where 30% were counted online. In Kardzhali and Smolyan are about 10%.

When the counters do not find us in our home, they leave a note with a phone number, which is good to call to find out when a new visit will be convenient.

If we haven't counted online, it takes about 30 minutes to count the homes.

The code generated after the online count can be transmitted by leaving it on the door and the counters can pick it up.

Each counter carries an identification card with a photo. The phone number that anyone can call if they suspect something is *2021.

/BTV

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: census., counter., Bulgaria., population., online
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria