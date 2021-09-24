Census 2021: Nearly 2 million have been Counted Online, the Deadline can be Extended Again

As of 6 a.m., 1,937,000 people had been counted electronically this morning. It is expected that by the end of the day they will become over 2 million people. This was stated in "This Morning" by the Chairman of the NSI Sergei Tsvetarski, adding that it is possible that the deadline will be extended again.

The largest percentage of those counted electronically is in Sofia - almost 50%. In second place is Varna with 35.5%. Surprising from the very beginning is the activity in Gabrovo, where 30% were counted online. In Kardzhali and Smolyan are about 10%.

When the counters do not find us in our home, they leave a note with a phone number, which is good to call to find out when a new visit will be convenient.

If we haven't counted online, it takes about 30 minutes to count the homes.

The code generated after the online count can be transmitted by leaving it on the door and the counters can pick it up.

Each counter carries an identification card with a photo. The phone number that anyone can call if they suspect something is *2021.



/BTV