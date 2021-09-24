COVID Ward in One Sofia Hospital is Full. Only One of the Patients was Vaccinated

What is the situation in hospitals during the fourth wave of coronavirus - the topic was commented for "The day begins" Prof. Nikolay Mladenov - Head of the Clinic of Anesthesiology and Active Treatment at Acibadem City Clinic (Tokuda University Hospital)

"We have, according to the standards set by the Ministry of Health, 55 beds for the mildly ill with covid and 10 intensive beds, and currently the number in our ward is 100% full," he explained.

Only one patient was vaccinated and had a second covid, but there were no vaccinated patients in the intensive care unit. According to Prof. Mladenov, poor expertise and conflicting opinions negatively affect the vaccination campaign.

"It has been statistically proven that vaccinated patients get the disease 90% easier than unvaccinated. We are talking about a new type of virus, ie a mutation that leads to 60% easier infection at home than with previous mutations," he said.

According to Prof. Mladenov, the worst wave of the infection was in November and December last year. Currently, the delta version looks more like the flu, which confuses people. "The risk comes from the fact that we are entering a season in which we are starting to close more indoors," he explained.

Children also get the coronavirus, but they are few and cause the infection slightly.

"It causes disease in children, but fortunately their mortality is still almost zero. This shows that the new strain has a new distribution in the age groups - before the infected children were less, the new strain affects them, but fortunately they pass in a milder clinical form ", added Prof. Mladenov.



/BNT