COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1835 Newly Infected, 99 Dead in Last 24h

1835 are newly infected with the coronavirus in Bulgaria with 20,996 tests performed for the last 24 hours, the Unified Information Portal reports.

There have been 99 deaths from coronavirus in the last 24 hours. 1055 people were cured. The active cases of infection are 41 752. 4949 people with coronavirus are in hospitals, of which 414 people are in the intensive care unit.

For the last 24 hours, 11,441 vaccination doses have been administered in Bulgaria./BTA