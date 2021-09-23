Pros and Cons of Freestanding Baths

The bathroom is one of the rooms where we spend most of our time. Not only should your bathroom feel and look great, but it should also serve its purpose ultimately. It should provide you with the freedom to move and do your daily ablutions in privacy and comfort. This is where a homeowner might choose to make their mark in the design of their house.

Among the most luxurious amenities that you can include in your bathrooms are freestanding baths. These fixtures serve as a centrepiece in the room and provide you with a spot where you can relax and lounge to relieve the stress out of a long day. So if you’re thinking of renovating or building a better bathroom, perhaps, a bath is going to be for you.

This article looks into the different advantages and disadvantages of using a freestanding bath. So, read on and try to determine whether it will be good for you.

Advantages

Aesthetics

Among the advantages of a freestanding tub is the aesthetics it provides. Not only will this help make a statement for your bathroom, but it will also fit different designs as it is commonly associated with high-end wellness facilities.

You can also choose any unit that will fit your style. You can go classic with the footed style or modern, and it will still look elegant.

Easy Installation

As the fixture is a standalone unit, it will be a cinch to install. You wouldn’t need to hire a contractor to draw plans and handle specialized services; all you need to tap is probably the plumber. It may even be pretty straightforward; you can do it on your own.

Placement

As you can move the unit, you can place it where you see fit! It can give you the freedom to use the space creatively. Not only will you put your stamp on the area, but it will also astound your visitors.

Disadvantages

Price

The most apparent disadvantage of a freestanding unit is, of course, the price tag even with the installation considered. With all the design and the different materials the unit is made of, the cost can be more than what you have budgeted.

Weight

Although you can move freestanding tubs, they’re going to be pretty heavy. If you’re going to use older, repurposed units, you’ll have to make sure that you reinforce your floors because you also have to consider the weight of the water.

Size

Some units are pretty big, causing a problem to come in and out of the tub.

Accessible storage

There’s a lack thereof, that is. With a freestanding unit, you wouldn’t have any ledges to put your shampoos or haircare products handy. It may be a dealbreaker for some, but you can remedy it with a wheeled caddie.

Showerless

A built-in tub will have the luxury of an accessible showerhead, but a freestanding one might not have it. You can position a showerhead or use a flexible one if you want to, but it will also require a wraparound curtain so water wouldn’t slosh off.

Conclusion

A freestanding bath may be a luxury item for some and a necessity for others. There are definite pros and cons to it, but it will still provide you with the functionality you need to ensure that your bathroom will continue to be one of the best rooms in the house.