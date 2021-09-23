SANS and Interior Ministry Inspect Energy Watchdog

Bulgaria: SANS and Interior Ministry Inspect Energy Watchdog publicdomainpictures.com

State Agency for National Security (SANS) and the Ministry of Interior have requested information from the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission and the Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange, the two institutions have told BNR. They did not specify what the required information was, but most likely these are documents related to electricity trading on the energy exchange. This is what Executive Director of the Exchange Konstantin Konstantinov said, pointing out: "Once again we received an official letter from the State Agency for National Security with a request to provide specific information related to the activities of the electricity exchange market in Bulgaria. There is nothing unusual in the fact that specialized authorities seek this information from us."

The Prosecutor's Office started an investigation in the summer due to the record high prices of electricity, BNR reporter Yuliana Kornazheva informed./BNR

  

