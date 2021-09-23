Weather in Bulgaria: Code Yellow for First Frosts in Many Regions

Bulgaia's National Weather Service declared a code yellow danger fof very low morning temperatures on September 24. It applies to western, south-western and part of southern Bulgaria - for the districts of Plovdiv, Sofia city, Sofia region, Kyustendil, Pernik, Blagoevgrad, Pazardzhik, Stara Zagora and h Fore-Balkan region the lows will very between 1 -3 degrees C. That's where the first ice cover will form.

