Bulgarian Interior Ministry Chief Secretary Confers on EU Funds Frauds with Europol CEO

Chief Secretary of the InteriorMinistry, Chief Commissary Peter Todorov, conferred with the Executive Director of Europol, Catherine De Bolle, during a two-day international forum on law enforcement in Rome, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.



In Rome Todorov headed the Bulgarian delegation taking part in the event which discussed ways to prevent fraud with EU funding

in member states' recovery plans.



During his meeting with De Bolle, Todorov said that the issue of preventing fraud with EU funding is extremely important and

timely. Todorov noted Bulgaria's readiness to further develop the partnership with Europol. He also said that Bulgaria traditionally maintains a high level of information exchange with Europol. The Bulgarian official invited De Bolle to visit

Sofia. /BTA

