Bulgarian Health Authorities to Take Decision on Booster Dose Soon

Society » HEALTH | September 23, 2021, Thursday // 13:03
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Health Authorities to Take Decision on Booster Dose Soon pexels.com

A third booster dose will be administered in Bulgaria soon. There will be such a recommendation for certain risk groups, told bTV the director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Prof. Iva Hristova. This dose is administered 8 months after the second vaccine shot and is aimed to boost immunity. It will be recommended for people with immune deficiency, cancer patients, as well as for seniоr adults aged 65+.

She added that children do not transmit the virus but are easily infected and explained that a teacher can transmit the coronavirus to an entire classroom. That's why it's important for adults to be immunised. The risk groups among children are those overweight and with congenital diseases - the same as the age category for which vaccination is allowed, Hristova explained.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, booster dose, decision, vaccination
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria