Bulgarian Health Authorities to Take Decision on Booster Dose Soon

A third booster dose will be administered in Bulgaria soon. There will be such a recommendation for certain risk groups, told bTV the director of the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases Prof. Iva Hristova. This dose is administered 8 months after the second vaccine shot and is aimed to boost immunity. It will be recommended for people with immune deficiency, cancer patients, as well as for seniоr adults aged 65+.

She added that children do not transmit the virus but are easily infected and explained that a teacher can transmit the coronavirus to an entire classroom. That's why it's important for adults to be immunised. The risk groups among children are those overweight and with congenital diseases - the same as the age category for which vaccination is allowed, Hristova explained.