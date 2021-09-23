Before the Election, GERB's Party Electorate is the Most Mobilized, According to Survey

GERB's party electorate is most mobilized before the November 11th elections, with 82% supporting the party. This is shown by the results of a sociological survey of "Market Links" commissioned by BTV. It was conducted among 1076 people in the period 14-20 September 2021 by the methods of direct personal interview and online survey.

"They are mobilized by opposing the president and the caretaker government and the new parties in the last two parliaments. So far, GERB seems mobilized to the limit, it will probably not be able to raise this result," said sociologist Dobromir Zhivkov.

"Democratic Bulgaria" (77%), also have a very high percentage of mobilization, followed by "Stand up. BG! We are coming!" And “There Is Such a People (70%) and DPS(65%).

Decline in satisfaction with the development of the country

The indicator of satisfaction with the development of the country increased in June-July (by 35%), but decreased in August by 10 points to 25 percent. According to the sociologist, this is due to the fact that a second parliament this year has failed to nominate a regular government to take over.

The survey shows that respondents want to see the so-called protest parties in power. The new formation "We Continue the Change" is the leader with 33%, followed by "Democratic Bulgaria" (25%) and "There Is Such a People" (20%). GERB and DPS are the most undesirable in the government with 44% and 39% respectively

The winner is GERB, five parties are gathered in 3.5%

Two months before the elections, attitudes point to GERB as the clear winner with 22.5%. The next five political forces are gathered in only 3.5% and it will not be known until the end how they will distribute their positions.

At the moment, BSP ranks second with 14.5 percent. "There Is Such a People" and "Democratic Bulgaria" are 13.5% and 11.9% respectively. The formation of Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev "We Continue the Change" gathers about 11% support. 9.8% of the respondents would vote for DPS. "Stand up. BG! We're coming!" is below the 4% barrier to entering parliament.

According to the sociologist, the entry of the political formation of Petkov and Vassilev into political life has the potential to shift the layers.



/Dnevnik