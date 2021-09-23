Prescriptions for Home Treatment of COVID-19: Of the 18 drugs, Only 9 are Free and 3 are Missing

"There are 18 drugs on the home treatment list that the NHIF pays for. 9 of them are completely free, and 3-4 have long been missing from the market." This was said on Nova TV by Nikolay Kostov, chairman of the Association of Pharmacy Owners.

"All 18 drugs are in reimbursed groups, but 9 are completely free. Of these, 3 are missing, so there are 6. Among other things, it was not said, but they are prescribed once - up to three prescription drugs and only for health insured. All "These drugs have therapeutic courses that should not be exceeded - up to 10 days. If you are ill for 1 month for the rest of the time you should buy them," said Nikolai Kostov.

According to him, there is a permanent lack of anticoagulants (medicines for thinning the blood) on the market and this has been a fact for a long time. The health ministry banned their export late and it is now impossible to find them in pharmacies, he said.

Nikolay Kostov also said that there have long been no "green corridors" for coronavirus patients who buy their own medicines for their treatment, as they have made it difficult for other customers to access pharmacies.

Free medicines are given to the areas that have passed through COVID, which the official team of the Ministry of Health announced as a measure that will reduce the pressure on hospitals. They are disclosed in medical centers and DCCs and in order to work according to the package for outpatient treatment of coronavirus, they must have a contract with the NHIF.

According to pre-orders in these areas, patients can receive up to 2 examinations, free examinations, X-rays and medications. In practice, however, some of the 56 areas announced in the list of the Ministry of Health (with an ambition to become 150) still function as laboratories in which antigen tests are performed, and patients with coronavirus are referred to GPs who consult them by phone.



/OFFNews