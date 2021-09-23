DPS is ready to participate in government only with GERB and BSP.

This was stated by the deputy chairman of the movement Yordan Tsonev on Nova TV. In the next National Assembly, we imagine a dialogue between the political parties, how they form a reformist majority and do not draw dividing lines. It is not possible for all parties to participate - those who want to. But DB, SPBG and other parties of the change, as they say, have already said no. They will not gather 121 deputies in the next parliament, 121 will have GERB, BSP and DPS. How long should we wait for them and throw the country into crises, Tsonev asked.

According to him, the people who will vote for "these two nice young people who serve" (Petkov and Vassilev - editor's note) should know that they are voting for the same backstage.

Kiril Petkov began his work as caretaker minister with the information that Delyan Peevski had large loans granted by BDB. But he could not prove it. He had doubts - do you know what doubts I have about Petkov and Vassilev, but I do not announce them in the media, said Tsonev. This is our problem of DPS - the lies, he was categorical. The written answer I received from Petkov is - there is no data, he said.

We asked all the institutions - we go to the EC and the Bulgarian institutions, they say there is no data. The deputy head of SANS told the Magnitsky commission that since 2001, 17 inspections have been carried out against Peevski, there is no evidence of crimes, all of them have been completed. The important thing is that what we think is fundamental - we will not break off relations with American partners, and this is a lie. For now, we are talking about lies with Petkov and Vassilev, Tsonev summed up.

Peevski is doing whatever is required of him in terms of protection from US justice, Tsonev said when asked why the former DPS MP does not defend himself publicly.



/OFFNews