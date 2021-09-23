The Executive Director of Moderna Predicts an End to the Pandemic Next Year

Society » HEALTH | September 23, 2021, Thursday // 11:10
Bulgaria: The Executive Director of Moderna Predicts an End to the Pandemic Next Year bbc.com

The CEO of the pharmaceutical company "Modern" Stefan Bansel believes that the pandemic of the new coronavirus can end up to a year since increased vaccine production guarantees global deliveries, Reuters reported.

"If we look at the increase in production capacity in the industry over the last six months, there will be enough doses available by the middle of next year for all people on the planet to be vaccinated. The necessary booster doses will also be available," he said in an interview with the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuricher Zeitung.

"People who are not vaccinated will be naturally immunized because the Delta variant is quite contagious. This way we will find ourselves in a situation similar to the flu. You can get vaccinated and have a good winter. Or you can't get vaccinated and you run the risk of getting sick and probably even ending up in hospital," he said.

Asked if this meant a return to normal life in the second half of next year, he replied: "As of today, within a year, I guess."

/BTA

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Health » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Moderna., vaccine., Covid-19., Coronavirus., pandemic
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria