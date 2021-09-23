Caretaker Cabinet Prepares Urgent Measures against Inflation and Rise of Energy Prices

September 23, 2021
The government is preparing a package of urgent economic measures due to inflation and the jump in electricity and petrol prices.

This was stated by the caretaker Prime Minister Stefan Yanev during his visit to Veliko Tarnovo. He specified that the measures will be announced by the end of this week or by the beginning of next.

According to him, the problem with rising fuel and electricity prices is global.

"We have a systemic problem that this energy production system in our country has been systematically neglected in the last ten years. It is necessary to hold a debate on the future of our entire energy system," Yanev added.

He also spoke about the dispute between the Central Election Commission (CEC) and the company that supplies the voting machines.

The two sides are arguing over who owns the machines and whether Ciela Norma can claim rent for them in the upcoming elections. "Let's let this problem be solved by the CEC. They are in contact with the company. I hope everything will be cleared in the foreseeable future," Yanev said.

