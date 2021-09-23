"We Continue Change" Registered for Upcoming Elections with CEC

The coalition "We continue change" submitted to the Central Election Commission (CEC) the documents for registration of the coalition for participation in the parliamentary elections on November 14, its press center reported.

The documents were submitted by the coalition's former caretaker Economy Minister Kiril Petkov. The required number of signatures for registration was collected in a matter of hours, the statement said.

On Monday the formation of the coalition "We continue change" was announced, represented by the former caretaker ministers Kiril Petkov and Asen Vassilev. It also includes the "Volt" and "Middle European Class".

The coalition unites around the idea of ​​continuing the change in the governance of the state, following the principles of zero corruption and stopping the outflow of state resources in a non-transparent way.

The new formation was urgently looking for a registered political party to ensure its participation in the elections.

Recently Petkov announced that it is possible for the coalition to win 30% in the parliamentary elections, although public opinion polls currently support the new political project from 8% to 9%. He also announced that he is ready for "joint coordination" with "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Stand up BG! We are coming", but will not make joint lists for the upcoming elections with these formations.

However, Petkov ruled out the possibility of a coalition with GERB and MRF at this stage.

After leaving the caretaker government, Petkov and Vassilev announced that they wanted to use right-wing instruments to achieve left-wing goals without raising taxes and increasing the deficit. For now, however, the former caretaker ministers have not announced more details about their election program.