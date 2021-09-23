The United States has Approved a Third Dose of the Pfizer Vaccine for People Over 65
It will be implemented at least six months after the second
The US Food and Drug Administration has supported the use of a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 65 and for some high-risk patients. The decision is to be voted on by the Board of the Centers for Control and Prevention. Most likely this will happen today.
The third dose will be given at least six months after the second. As early as August, President Joe Biden announced that he would seek permission for a booster dose for people over the age of 16.
/NOVA
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Health Authorities to Take Decision on Booster Dose Soon
- » Bulgaria May Need New Lockdown as of 15 October - Mathematical modeling prompts
- » Prescriptions for Home Treatment of COVID-19: Of the 18 drugs, Only 9 are Free and 3 are Missing
- » The Executive Director of Moderna Predicts an End to the Pandemic Next Year
- » The WHO has Tightened the Criteria for Air Pollution
- » COVID-19 Mortality in the United States, Britain, Israel and Bulgaria