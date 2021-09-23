The United States has Approved a Third Dose of the Pfizer Vaccine for People Over 65

HEALTH | September 23, 2021, Thursday
The United States has Approved a Third Dose of the Pfizer Vaccine for People Over 65

It will be implemented at least six months after the second

The US Food and Drug Administration has supported the use of a booster dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for people over the age of 65 and for some high-risk patients. The decision is to be voted on by the Board of the Centers for Control and Prevention. Most likely this will happen today.

The third dose will be given at least six months after the second. As early as August, President Joe Biden announced that he would seek permission for a booster dose for people over the age of 16.

/NOVA

