Delegation of European Parliament is Visiting Bulgaria
A delegation of the European Parliament is on a two-day visit to Bulgaria.
This is the first visit of members of the Civil Liberties Commission in the country.
They will meet with various civil society organizations, as well as senior government and government officials, including the president, ombudsman and chief prosecutor.
MEPs are expected to raise issues related to the rule of law, including media freedom and the fight against corruption.
A press conference is scheduled for the end of the visit on Friday.
/BNT
