President Radev Made Video Address to 76th Session of UN General Assembly

September 23, 2021
In a video address to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said that Bulgaria will continue to work for efficient United Nations, adequately prepared to respond to the needs of humanity in the 21st century.

"The raging Covd-19 pandemic in many parts of the world and several mostly unprecedented global challenges we are facing at the very same time raise the need for all countries to support a  more effective and coherent rules-based multilateral approach with the United Nations system at its core. Multilateralism is the key to our future and has no alternative," Radev said. 

According to the Bulgarian president, the most urgent tasks ahead of the UN are to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, to  focus on the global economic recovery, decreasing growing economy disparities, to accelerate progress in climate change and sustainable development, to combat terrorism and trans-border crime, as well as enhancing cyber-security. 

Radev then spoke about the most pressing issues on the global agenda, including the availability of coronavirus vaccines, the situation in Afghanistan, Israel, Palestine, refugees, and human rights./bta

