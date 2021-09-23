COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 850 New Cases
The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 850 from 9 086 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on September 23.
The daily percentage of positive tests is at 9.4%.
The latest cases registered in the regions are as follows:
Blagoevgrad – 30; Bourgas - 99; Varna - 81; Veliko Turnovo – 19; Vidin – 4; Vratsa – 9; Gabrovo – 19; Dobrich – 23; Kardzhali - 5; Kyustendil - 22; Lovech - 12; Montana - 14; Pazardzhik - 7; Pernik - 41; Pleven – 21; Plovdiv - 74; Razgrad - 9; Rousse - 16; Silistra – 8; Sliven - 46; Smolyan – 6; Sofia district - 34; Sofia city – 158; Stara Zagora - 37; Targovishte - 21; Haskovo - 13; Shoumen – 3; Yambol - 17.
The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are 487 588.
The active cases are 41 071.
During the past 24 hours:
· 584 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 425,682
· 1 858 does of Covid-19 vaccines were administered
· 27 Covid-19 related deaths, thus the death toll to date is 20,251
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Bulgarian Health Authorities to Take Decision on Booster Dose Soon
- » Bulgaria May Need New Lockdown as of 15 October - Mathematical modeling prompts
- » Prescriptions for Home Treatment of COVID-19: Of the 18 drugs, Only 9 are Free and 3 are Missing
- » The Executive Director of Moderna Predicts an End to the Pandemic Next Year
- » The WHO has Tightened the Criteria for Air Pollution
- » COVID-19 Mortality in the United States, Britain, Israel and Bulgaria