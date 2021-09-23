COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 850 New Cases

Society » HEALTH | September 23, 2021, Thursday // 09:41
The newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria over the past 24 hours are 850 from 9 086 tests, the daily report on the National Information Portal shows on September 23.

The daily percentage of positive tests is at 9.4%.

The latest cases registered in the regions are as follows:

Blagoevgrad – 30; Bourgas - 99; Varna - 81; Veliko Turnovo – 19; Vidin – 4; Vratsa – 9; Gabrovo – 19; Dobrich – 23; Kardzhali - 5; Kyustendil - 22; Lovech - 12; Montana - 14; Pazardzhik - 7; Pernik - 41; Pleven – 21; Plovdiv - 74; Razgrad - 9; Rousse - 16; Silistra – 8; Sliven - 46; Smolyan – 6; Sofia district - 34; Sofia city – 158; Stara Zagora - 37; Targovishte - 21; Haskovo - 13; Shoumen – 3; Yambol - 17.

The total lab-confirmed positive cases in the country since the start of the epidemic are  487 588.

The active cases are 41 071.

During the past 24 hours:

· 584 recoveries, bringing the total to date to 425,682

·  1 858  does  of Covid-19 vaccines were administered

· 27 Covid-19 related deaths, thus the death toll to date is 20,251

