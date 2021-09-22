In Memorim: Greet singer of the Mystry of th bulgaian voices Choir Passed away at 80

The great Bulgarian folk singer Olga Borisova passed away at the age of 80, her colleagues from the Svetoglas formation said.

"Olga Borisova went through life with the aspiration of sublime and pure ideas, turning them into light, mission and inspiration for many people," they wrote in Facebook.

For decades, Olga Borisova was part of the world-famous choir "The Mystery of the Bulgarian Voices". In 1991, the choir received a Grammy and in 1994 her name was included in the World Encyclopedia of Music, published in London. In August this year - Olga Borisova was awarded the badge of honor of the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, for significant contribution to the preservation, development and promotion of Bulgarian folklore art.

"I adore the creative genius of our people," Olga Borisova said in her last interview for Radio Bulgaria from the end of June 2021.

We pay tribute to her memory!/BNR

