Mortality Among Vaccinated Against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is 0.05%

We currently have only 26% free COVID beds for Sofia. Since vaccines have been produced, from all patients in the capital, only 13 immunized people have been admitted to hospital. This was announced in the morning block of Nova TV by Dr. Gergana Nikolova, a member of the BMA.

Mortality among people vaccinated against coronavirus is 0.05%. This is indicative enough that the vaccine works.

According to her, we must at least observe basic measures.

"A distance and a mask to cover the nose and mouth, not to hang like a pirate earring or a tie," said the doctor.

She also told about another case of non-compliance with the measures.

"Yesterday a positive patient went on a trip with 25 retirees. He didn't feel well, but he still got on the bus. It is not yet clear how many people have become infected. I ask myself the question who allowed 25 people to go on an excursion?” Nikolova added.

She added that another very serious problem in our country are the non-functioning COVID zones.

"There are not enough specialists. We send patients to these areas and there is only a laboratory technician who tests them. There is no one to prescribe free therapy, as promised," said the general practitioner.

According to teacher Petar Velkov, the hidden morbidity is really drastic.

"More and more people buy tests from the pharmacy and do not enter the system. We have a total non-compliance with the measures and a low vaccination process. This is disturbing. There is no way to deal with the virus alone. In addition to the dry, the wet will also start to burn. I have known doctors who carried the pandemic on their backs. They are disgusted by what is happening. Between 50 and 100 people die every day. We are starting to wipe out the population with a light hand. "Two children aged 7 and 9 died of coronavirus over the weekend," he said.



