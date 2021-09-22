Vaccination Certificate May Soon Become a Pass for Restaurant in Bulgaria

Hotel and restaurant owners and the caretaker minister of tourism on September 21 discussed the idea of introducing a requirement for customers wishing to gain access to present either a certificate for vaccination against Covid-19, evidence that they have had and recovered from Covid-19 or negative result from rapid or PCR test.

It was proposed that tests be paid by the state and be made in laboratories in the centres of the big cities and will be valid for 48 hours. In addition to customers, the idea is to make the tests obligatory for members of the staff in restaurants, who are not already vaccinated or recovered from Covid-19.

The idea is to make sure that restaurants, night clubs, cinemas, theatres and other businesses can operate without being affected by the earlier restrictive measures. On Thursday, the topic will be discussed with the caretaker health minister./BNT.novini

 

 

 

