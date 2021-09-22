84 Percent of the Population in Istanbul Has Been Vaccinated Against COVID-19

Bulgaria: 84 Percent of the Population in Istanbul Has Been Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Pixabay

Nearly 84 percent of the population in Istanbul has already been vaccinated against COVID-19, the governor of the metropolis Ali Yerlikaya announced on Twitter today, Milliyet newspaper reported.

By September 22nd, 83.8 percent of Istanbul's population had been vaccinated (with at least the first dose of vaccine). 67.5 percent are fully vaccinated, the governor said.

He specified that since the beginning of the vaccination campaign in the country until today in the metropolis with the first dose of vaccine are already over 9.6 million people, with two doses are 7.6 million, and with the third dose are 1.3 million citizens.

At the same time, the number of newly infected with COVID-19 in Turkey continues to increase, with 29,338 new cases registered in the last 24 hours. 260 people have died from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Turkish Ministry of Health.

