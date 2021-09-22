President Radev Received the Honor Guard for the 113th Anniversary of Bulgaria's Independence

President Rumen Radev received the honor guard of the Vasil Levski National High School in honor of the 113th anniversary of Bulgaria's declaration of independence at the Tsarevets Fortress in Veliko Tarnovo. Against the background of the national anthem, the Bulgarian tricolor was raised, and 113 balloons with the colors of the flag flew in the sky.

Traditionally, the text of the Manifesto was read, with which on September 22, 1908, Prince Ferdinand declared Bulgarian Independence.

In his speech, President Rumen Radev said that it depends only on our united will and joint efforts to preserve the freedom and independence of the Motherland, so that the foundation from which to draw faith and strength for future generations remains.

For Bulgarians, the declaration of independence is a moral victory, which quickly became a powerful stimulus for economic growth and general growth, he added.

The revival and triumph of the Bulgarian statehood are an integral part of the memory and spirit of Veliko Tarnovo - our historical and spiritual capital. It is no coincidence that 113 years ago the proclamation of independence announced the streets of the old capital and announced that the Bulgarian state occupies its worthy and equal place on the European and world stage, that a revived Bulgaria will no longer be subject to anyone, the head of state said.

The mayor Daniel Panov emphasized that 113 years ago a new and majestic page in the thousand-year-old Bulgarian history was written by the glorious and protected by the god Tsarevgrad Tarnov. From the sacred church "St. 40 Martyrs" the Bulgarian people have shown to the whole world that they will no longer allow anyone to decide their destinies, to divide them and determine their future, Panov said.

According to him, Independence officially legitimizes the freedom for which generations of Bulgarians have sacrificed their lives.

After 113 years, everyday life is increasingly contrasting with the covenants of our ancestors, which we celebrate and honor today, said Panov and called for an end to political and social conflict.

"Let us turn to those enduring values ​​in the spirit of which our people have grown over the centuries, let patriotism be an ideal, not a means - this is the key to freedom. Is this not the way to our unity and independence as a people, unity, it is so necessary today ", Panov emphasized.

Guests of the celebration were representatives of six foreign missions in our country, the Minister of Defense Georgi Panayotov, the Chief of Defense Admiral Emil Eftimov, representatives of institutions. They all laid wreaths in front of the Pyramid of Independence and in front of the Mother Bulgaria monument.

The solemn day began in the church "St. 40 Martyrs" with a festive liturgy, celebrated by Metropolitan Gregory of Veliko Tarnovo. The culmination will be tonight with the broadcast of the show "Tsarevgrad Tarnov - sound and light".



