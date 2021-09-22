Border Police Search Team Looking for Man Missing at Sea

Border police are searching for a 48-year-old man who went missing at sea near Kavarna, BNR reported. The search team includes a military helicopter and civil aviation, and border police with canoes are also at sea, looking around the coastline.

The man entered the sea in a professionally equipped fishing kayak about 1pm on September the last contact with the missing Svetozar Stoyanov was before he entered the sea at Bolata bay near Kavarna two days ago. After hours later, his wife Ralitsa Eneva was unable to contact him, she alerted 112 emergency service. At this stage, neither canoe, nor body, nor life vests, nor oars were found.

The search team of border police, civil and military aviation continues./BNR