Today Bulgarians commemorate 100 years since the death of the Patriarch of Bulgarian Literature Ivan Vazov.

A memorial ceremony was held in the capital, organized by the National Literary Museum at the poet's grave, behind the St. Sophia Church. Relatives of Ivan Vazov and representatives of state and cultural institutions attended the pilgrimage.

Especially for BNT, the actor Georgi Zlatarev recited a verse from the eternal work of Ivan Vazov.

Bulgarian public figures - Prof. Kiril Topalov, the actor Georgi Zlatarev and Assoc. Prof. Anna Nikolova, who is a relative of the poet, shared with BNT words about Vazov.

Tonight at the National Theater a concert will be given by the State Philharmonic of Plovdiv with conductor Maxim Eshkenazi and soloist Svetlin Rusev. For the second time, the award for spiritual contribution in the name of Ivan Vazov will be presented.



/BNT