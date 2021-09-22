Water Supply Cut in Haskovo over Higher Values of Uranium

Bulgaria: Water Supply Cut in Haskovo over Higher Values of Uranium Radio Sliven

Water Quality Commission –Haskovo urged local consumers not to use the water for drinking purposes because of the possibility of inflated values of natural uranium, the company warns.

The crisis came after an accident at theYabalkovo pumping station. Because of the shutdown of the seed station, one of the tanks responsible for mixing the water has been exhausted.

 

Today it Water Supply and Sewerage Service is expected to phase out the water supply in 5 Haskovo neighborhoods, and without water as of yesterday there will be 4 more neighborhoods and 5 villages. Water company teams are continuing work to fix the serious accident. /BNR

 

