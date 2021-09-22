Is Bulgaria In For Higher Staples Prices as Gas Prices Rocket
In the studio of "Hello, Bulgaria" talkshow financier Emil Harsev and economist Stoyan Panchev commented on whether Bulgaria should expect a new leap in the prices of staples due to the appreciation of natural gas.I expect the prices to rise tby over 12 %. Harsev predicted.
The European Central Bank is printing an extraordinary amount of new money and this is leading to a record high prices across Europe. Many indices underestimate the aactual size of inflation. The question is how we measure it. In my opinion, inflation is not 3.7%, but twice as much", commented Panchev. “I think the increase will be much less. Aside from energy resources, the Commission on Markets and Commodity Exchanges is seeing prices fall," Hersev said. „I think the increase will be much less. Aside from energy resources, the Commission on Markets and Commodity Exchanges is seeing prices fall," Hersev said./NOVA.bg
