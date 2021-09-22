UN General Assembly Opens in New York

Politics | September 22, 2021, Wednesday // 12:02
Bulgaria: UN General Assembly Opens in New York prosingleton.com

The UN General Assembly High-Level week - a general political discussion with the participation of heads of states, governments and ministries - kicked off in the UN headquarters in New York on Tuesday.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres traditionally speaks the first, outlines the main tasks and challenges facing the international community. He will be followed by Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and the US’ Joe Biden.

The High-Level week will last until September 27. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will speak on September 25. Other participants include Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson - over 70 world leaders in total.

Due to the pandemic, the High-Level week takes place in a hybrid format: some countries will present their addresses on a video. Sanitary restrictions remain in place in the UN headquarters, and the media are not allowed to the General Assembly Hall./TASS

 

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: UN General Assembly, kicks off, New York City
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria