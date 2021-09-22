Buulgaria's President Addresses UN General Assembly in New York

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | September 22, 2021, Wednesday // 11:47
Bulgaria: Buulgaria's President Addresses UN General Assembly in New York gov.bg

Bulgaria will continue to work for an effective UN, prepared to meet the needs of humanity in the 21st century, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev said in a video address to the participants in the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, which is held in New York.

"Unprecedented global challenges require all countries to support more effective and coordinated action by the international community. Multilateral diplomacy is the key to our common future and there is no alternative," President Radev said. He pointed out the need to increase the security of supply chains, critical infrastructure, energy networks and preparedness for pandemics and natural disasters. As an EU Member State, Bulgaria supports the actions of the international community aimed at finding lasting solutions related to refugees from Afghanistan and to support for the countries that host a large number of them, Radev also said.BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, Prsident Radev, UN General Assembly, address
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria