UK Considers Europeans with Mixed Covid Doses as ‘fully vaccinated’

The UK government has updated its information regarding its new Covid border rules after complaints that its policy towards those with mixed vaccine doses was confusing.

This week British embassies have published information to say the UK would accept those with mixed Covid doses (for example one dose of AstraZeneca and one Pfizer) as fully vaccinated from October 4th even though the UK’s Department of Health and Social care insisted to The Local that there was no change in policy.

After repeated demands for clarity on behalf of our readers the government has discreetly updated its website with new information that confirms the mixed doses administered in Europe are now acceptable from now on.

In other words travellers who have had one dose of AstraZeneca and then a Pfizer or Moderna second dose, don’t have to wait until October 4th. They are considered fully vaccinated from now and can therefore avoid quarantine.

However there is no change for those who have had Covid and then one dose of the vaccine – as is standard practice in many European countries.

It still appears the UK considers this group of people as not fully vaccinated for the purpose of entry, although clarification is expected.