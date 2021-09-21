Assoc. Prof. Glomb: Variant of COVID-19 of Bulgarian Origin May Appear Soon

If we continue to have low immunization coverage, I would not be surprised if a variant of Bulgarian origin appears. Upon entering a host, the virus seems to borrow life and begin to dictate conditions. The more passages pass from person to person, the more we allow the virus to improve. That's why these variants appeared.

This was said to Bulgaria on air by Assoc. Prof. Lyubomira Nikolaeva - Glomb, Head of the Virology Department at the National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

According to her, 99.5% of the Delta variant is dominant in our country, and the new Mu is under surveillance and still does not cause concern.

"It is not circulating in our country. It is trying to enter, but it is failing because the more adaptable and contagious is Delta. Mu is a problem in Latin America. There is a Beta variant, there is a Gamma variant - these are variant that are also worrying. The first is typical for South Africa. The range is most common in Brazil, it was detected for the first time in Japan. Lambda is one of the variants under observation, "explained Assoc. Prof. Nikolaeva-Glomb.

The associate professor described the reluctance to be vaccinated as "irresponsibility and criminal individualism".

"Living in a society means responsibility for one's own health, but also for the health of others. I fully support rectors and heads of institutions that require a certificate or a negative test. This is a responsibility to society. Students and doctors who are in contact with patients can to be a source of infection, "she stressed.

According to her, there are phenomena in Bulgaria in which, before the disease occurred, people had already experienced it. "I hear how many people have had COVID-19 in 2019. This is not serious. The lack of antibodies and T-cell immunity means that the person has caught a cold. There are more than 200 viruses that cause such conditions," said the expert from the national center.



/OFFNews