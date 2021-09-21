Bulgaria: Two Children Have Died from COVID-19

Society » HEALTH | September 21, 2021, Tuesday // 18:36
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: Two Children Have Died from COVID-19 Pixabay

Two children died of coronavirus. One is a 7-year-old girl with a chronic neurological disease, and the other was 9 years old.

The older child died in a hospital in Plovdiv on September 19, but to this day does not appear in the official report, which is published daily by the Ministry of Health.

An investigation into the case is currently underway.

/BNT

