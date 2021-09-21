Air Pollution Kills 14,000 Bulgarians Every Year

Every year 14 000 people die in Bulgaria as a result of air pollution, which is calculated according to a certain methodology. That's about 1,500 people a month. Bulgaria is a country where the air pollution indicator among 652 countries is above the norms, therefore it has the highest values. The results of mortality due to air pollution are exactly the same as for coronavirus relative to the rest of the worldВс година в България загиват 14 000 души вследствие на въздушно замърсяване, което се изчислява по определена методика. That's about 1,500 people a month. Bulgaria is a country where the air pollution indicator among 652 countries is above the norms, therefore it has the highest values. The results of mortality due to air pollution are exactly the same as for coronavirus relative to the rest of the world. This was explained by Dr. Alexander Simidchiev at an online event about the health problems caused by air pollution.

Dr. Mihail Mihaylov explained that 11 doctors from different specialties, practicing in different cities of the country, participate in unification. He presented the first association of medical specialists of different specialties - Medical Network "Air for Health". The organization's activity is aimed at improving air quality o air in the country, and the goal is better public health, building a sustainable economy and improving people's quality of life.

All doctors insist that air pollution be seen as a significant health issue that can be prevented with the efforts of society and the state.

At the event it also became clear that our country is among the top ten in the world in terms of loss of productive life due to air pollution and the first in mortality for the same reason, said Angelica Velkovafrom Medical Academy in Sofia in the Department of Public Health.

50% of human health is conditioned by the environment. One-third of the climatological problems and vitality of ecosystems are due to air, Dr. Simidchiev noted. He explained scientifically: The pollutant in the air can easily get into our organism and cause a certain type of disease - particles can reach the brain and overcome its special barrier, and despite its small size can penetrate and damage.

Simidchiev's expectations are to set higher standards for air cleanliness./news.bg