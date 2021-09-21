Galloping Inflation Puts at Risk Many Bulgarian Households

С The leapin prices in Bulgaria is already noticeable with a naked eye, and the Confedertion of Independent Trsde Uniond in Bulgaria (CIYUB) predicts that the increase in electricity costs will exceed the the parameters of the socially bearable price. This is expected to affect the businesses as well as all other products.

There is talk of a new appreciation of bread and milk. There is also expected price growth of community services, freight transport complains about new fuel prices, we expect growth in fruit and vegetable prices. At the same time, the purchasing power of the population is decreasing", said Rositsa Makelova from the Institute for Social and Trade Union Studies at the CITUB.

She believes that the extra money that is allocated to pensioners will actually only offset the appreciation, but will not lead to higher consumption rates.

"The increase in income will be nullified by the rocketing prices. Benefits for pensioners will offset the expected appreciation during the winter months. It's not just pensioners who suffer from the shock appreciation. There are also single-member households, people with lower incomes, who live in deprivation", Added Markelova to Bulgaria ON AIR TV.

The data show that so far on an annual basis, the minimum wage has risen by 6% and the inflation that the NSI reports is 4%. The CITUB is pushing for an increase in the minimum wage./novinite.bg