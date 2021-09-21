Blagoevgrad Added to Red Zone Regions on Bulgaria's Covid Morbidity Map

"Blagoevgrad Region is already in the "red zone" by number o COVID-19" patients. This was announced by Dr. Kaloyan Kaloyanov, Director of regional health inspection during a meeting of the Regional Crisis Headquarters for Combating Coronavirus.

"Currently, 86,076 vaccinaions have been made on the territory of Blagoevgrad region, immunized with a second jab being 45,819. This ranks Blagoevgrad region seventh in the country by the number of immunized persons.

As a percentage rate it is 16.5% at an average for the country about 20%", said Dr. Kaloyan Kaloyanov. He stressed that they currently have enough vaccines so that anyone who is willing can be immunized against COVID-19.

Dr. Kaloyanov added that not a small number of vaccinesare nearing expiry date, which is why negotiations are underway to donate them to neighboring countries, such as North Macedonia.

124 are the new cases of COVID-19 in Blagoevgrad as of September 20, the regional health inspectorate reported.