Schools not Observing Anti-Epidemic Measures Will Be Closed - Ministry of Education
pixabay
The Ministry of Educaion and Science will close schools where the anti-epidemic measures are not observed,stated Minister of Education Nikolay Denkov. The office in the Ministry of Education and Science presented a report on what has been done in the past term and its priorities for the new caretaker government‘s term.
The Minister of Education outlined the priorities for the next three months, which in his words will be three:
