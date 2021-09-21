Schools not Observing Anti-Epidemic Measures Will Be Closed - Ministry of Education

September 21, 2021, Tuesday
Bulgaria: Schools not Observing Anti-Epidemic Measures Will Be Closed - Ministry of Education pixabay

The Ministry of Educaion and Science  will close schools where  the anti-epidemic measures are not observed,stated  Minister of Education Nikolay Denkov. The office in the Ministry of Education and Science presented a report on what has been done in the past term and its priorities for the new caretaker government‘s  term.

The Minister of Education outlined the priorities for the next three months, which in his words will be three:

