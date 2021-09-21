COVID has Claimed the Lives of More Americans than the Spanish flu

COVID-19 has claimed the lives of more Americans since 2020 than the Spanish flu in 1918-19, according to data from the American Johns Hopkins University, world agencies reported, informs BTA.

More than 675,700 people infected with the new coronavirus have died in the United States. According to historians at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Spanish flu has killed at least 50 million people worldwide, including 675,000 in the United States. Therefore, the Spanish flu yesterday lost its title of the most serious pandemic in modern US history.

But unlike the coronavirus pandemic, the Spanish flu pandemic was particularly deadly among the categories of people thought to be in good health, including children under 5 and people between 20 and 40.

However, like the Spanish flu, the coronavirus may never disappear completely. Instead, scientists hope it will become a mild seasonal disease while boosting immunity against it through vaccination and recurrent infection. But this can take time.

