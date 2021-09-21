Tornado Hit Bulgaria Village Orlov dol

Society » INCIDENTS | September 21, 2021, Tuesday // 10:27
Bulgaria: Tornado Hit Bulgaria Village Orlov dol Pixabay

A tornado struck the Topolovgrad village of Orlov Dol last night and caused serious damage to houses and farm buildings, Nova TV reported, citing the Haskovo District Administration.

Unusually strong wind has blown away sheds and a porch of a house has destroyed many roofs of buildings. There are fallen poles, the electricity has stopped. Trees have been uprooted and taken to the river. Tall pines have fallen in the churchyard in the village, which have already been cut down and taken away.

"Mechanization will be provided to remove the trees from the river," commented Haskovo Regional Governor Minko Angelov, who arrived on the scene along with the Topolovgrad municipality leadership.

"We have not been able to fully cope with the consequences, we have cleaned the main street, where many buses and cars run. Elsewhere today, I expect the Municipality to form a group to come and help people. There are 2-3 roofs removed. An outbuilding was completely destroyed. The village needs to be cleaned," said the mayor of Orlov dol Violeta Georgieva.

/ClubZ

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tornado., hit., orlov dol., damage
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria