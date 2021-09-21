Tornado Hit Bulgaria Village Orlov dol

A tornado struck the Topolovgrad village of Orlov Dol last night and caused serious damage to houses and farm buildings, Nova TV reported, citing the Haskovo District Administration.

Unusually strong wind has blown away sheds and a porch of a house has destroyed many roofs of buildings. There are fallen poles, the electricity has stopped. Trees have been uprooted and taken to the river. Tall pines have fallen in the churchyard in the village, which have already been cut down and taken away.

"Mechanization will be provided to remove the trees from the river," commented Haskovo Regional Governor Minko Angelov, who arrived on the scene along with the Topolovgrad municipality leadership.

"We have not been able to fully cope with the consequences, we have cleaned the main street, where many buses and cars run. Elsewhere today, I expect the Municipality to form a group to come and help people. There are 2-3 roofs removed. An outbuilding was completely destroyed. The village needs to be cleaned," said the mayor of Orlov dol Violeta Georgieva.



