Petkov: We Shouldn’t Run in Elections with a Common List with Democratic Bulgaria

"Next week we are sitting in talks with Hristo Ivanov and Maya Manolova," he explained

"I was very happy when I heard Hristo Ivanov and Maya Manolova. Both formations wanted a conversation. This is one of our goals. These people recognize many of our goals. We need to clarify the principles of the future governing coalition. We should not have a common list before the elections, because there are people on both the right and the left. We are clearly becoming the new center. We must give full democracy to the voters to vote on the whole palette - from the left to the right. "This was stated in the studio of" Hello, Bulgaria "by the former Minister of Economy and co-founder of the project "We Continue the Change" Kiril Petkov.

According to him, next week the new formation will hold talks with "Democratic Bulgaria" and "Stand up BG! We are coming!".

"From Slavi Trifonov's formation I worked well with Mika Zaykova and Iva Miteva. In my opinion, TISP should swallow the ego and understand that it is not possible on their own. We need unification under common principles. I would call Zaikova and tell her: "This is what we want to do, if you think you have the will and enthusiasm, welcome to talks," said the former caretaker minister.

He reiterated that their goal is to have 121 honorable members of parliament after the election.

"Support for 9% of the elections is really serious. I couldn't believe it because we still don't have a party, lists and a campaign. Many thanks to everyone who supported us only on the basis of our two names. This percentage, if a good campaign is made, I believe will triple, "Petkov added.

According to him, we are currently at the beginning of a wave of change and it will continue. And clarify that our interests are to have energy diversification. Bulgaria must have independent energy sources, the former minister said.

"I declared all my means when I became a minister. My savings are over one million levs. Every lev I save is based on my business success. I have twice invested in companies. I am proud of their existence. Behind everything I own is honest business, hard work and success. I live in a small apartment in the center. I like to walk without driving if I can. I paid my taxes. It does not depend on orders and government contracts, so I am absolutely calm," Petkov said when asked what funds he had.

Regarding his relations with the US Ambassador to Bulgaria, Hero Mustafa, he said: "I know her, we have met several times. I haven't spoken to her since we announced our project. All our partners in the West would be happy if Bulgaria was not a corrupt country. Nobody needs behind-the-scenes and corrupt deals. "

Kiril Petkov also commented on his relations with DPS. "I had an interesting conversation with an MP from the party. He told me: "We like your policies and views, but we do not like that you are against Delyan Peevski. I told him I didn't like him because, in my opinion, this man had drained some of the state money," he said.

With regard to his Canadian citizenship, he stated that on 20 August he had been informed by Canada that his request for refusal had been granted. "It is important for the Constitutional Court to say that the question is not when a foreign country issues a note to you, but when you submitted your application," he said.

Petkov also commented on the threats against Rumen Spetsov. According to him, SANS was informed about this. "Personally, Asen Vassilev told me that Spetsov had given a signal for threats against him," he commented.



