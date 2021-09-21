Trudeau's Party Wins Canada's Snap Election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's ruling Liberal Party of Canada wins early parliamentary elections, world news agencies reported, citing preliminary data from the National Electoral Commission.

The Liberals currently have 155 seats in 338 single-member constituencies. The Conservative Party of Canada leads in 121 counties. The Quebec bloc leads in 29 counties and the New Democratic Party in 28 counties. The Greens are currently leading in 2 counties.

170 seats in parliament are needed to form a majority government. Trudeau is set to be the leader of a minority government again, Reuters notes.

