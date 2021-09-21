COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 2,360 New Cases, 138 People Died Last 24h
484,546 are the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria. This is shown by data from the National Information System. The new cases for the past 24 are 2,360. 39 728 are the active cases in the country. During the past 24hrs, 24,719 tests have been performed, bringing them to a total of 4,627,161. Of the medical staff, 14,245 have been infected, including 4,039 doctors, 4,812 nurses, 2,415 nurses, and 297 paramedics.
There are 4,879 cases of people with COVID-19 who are hospitalized in the country, of which 388 are in intensive care units. 424,652 people were cured, of which 1,228 for the last 24 hours.
The number of deaths from coronavirus in Bulgaria is 20,166, and 138 people died in the last 24 hours. The people placed under quarantine so far are a total of 1,501,068 people, of whom 24,940 are currently active under quarantine. The number of doses administered against COVID-19 in Bulgaria is already 2,471,212, with 7,555 newly registered vaccinated during the past 24 hours.
/Focus
