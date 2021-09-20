Former Football Star Berbatov Official Candidate for President of Bulgarian Football Union

Dimitar Berbatov officially announced that he is running for president of the Bulgarian Football Union and it became clear which are the teams that nominated him.

He announced it on his Facebook account.

Here is the message:

Friends of Bulgarian football and supporters of the idea of ​​#revolution, the time has come to announce OFFICIALLY: Dimitar Berbatov is a candidate for the post of President of the Bulgarian Football Union!

The candidacy was nominated by eight football clubs, including CSKA - Sofia, Beroe and others. Borislav Mihailov, who resigned, has now returned to head the Bulgarian Football Union. This happened in June with a decision of Judge Vladimir Valkov from the Commercial Department of the Sofia City Court.

It overturned the refusal of the Registry Agency, instructing to immediately register the changes in the account of the plant, according to which Mihailov is the representative of the organization.

Mihailov withdrew his resignation during Boyko Borissov's term and returned to head the Bulgarian Football Union. However, he was subsequently refused registration.

