Three Bulgarians Confirmed Dead in Helicopter Crash in Africa

Three Bulgarian citizens have died in the crash of a Mi-24 military helicopter in Côte d’Ivoire on September 10, 2021.

This is stated in an official statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The information has been confirmed through the Bulgarian embassy in Nigeria.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its sincerest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and remains ready to provide the necessary assistance.

The Bulgarian embassy in Nigeria is in contact with the authorities of Côte d’Ivoire, which are investigating the accident.

On September 10, a military helicopter crashed in northern Ivory Coast while on a reconnaissance mission near the border with Burkina Faso. All five crew members died.