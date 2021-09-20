Three Bulgarians Confirmed Dead in Helicopter Crash in Africa
Three Bulgarian citizens have died in the crash of a Mi-24 military helicopter in Côte d’Ivoire on September 10, 2021.
This is stated in an official statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The information has been confirmed through the Bulgarian embassy in Nigeria.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expresses its sincerest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and remains ready to provide the necessary assistance.
The Bulgarian embassy in Nigeria is in contact with the authorities of Côte d’Ivoire, which are investigating the accident.
On September 10, a military helicopter crashed in northern Ivory Coast while on a reconnaissance mission near the border with Burkina Faso. All five crew members died.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Mystery: Woman Found on Inaccessible Island and Doesn't Know How She Got There
- » Tornado Hit Bulgaria Village Orlov dol
- » Shooting at University in Siberia
- » Fire Burns Down COVID Hospital in North Macedonia, At Least 10 Dead
- » Strong Earthquake Shook Mexico, There is a Casualty
- » More than 50 people Putting Out the Big Forest Fire in Kirkovo Municipality