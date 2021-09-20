More than One Million Citizens of Republic of North Macedonia have been Counted

Bulgaria: More than One Million Citizens of Republic of North Macedonia have been Counted

More than one million citizens have been counted in the Republic of North Macedonia by 3 pm on September 19, the State Statistical Institute reported, MIA news agency reported.

1,000 154 people were counted by 3 p.m. The census is going well and in accordance with the planned intensity, the State Statistical Institute informed. Citizens who have questions and ambiguities regarding the census process can also contact the Census Bureau at the telephone numbers published on the website popis2021.stat.gov.mk.

The State Statistical Institute states that "the success of this statistical operation depends on all of us and is for all of us."

/BTA

