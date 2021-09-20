Attendance in Person at Most Universities in Bulgaria

Today marked the beginning of the new academic year at the University of National and World Economy. It started for over 16,000 students, of whom 4,000 were freshmen.

On the first school day, a mobile vaccination team started working at the University of National and World Economy.

The new academic year at UNWE started today. If necessary, however, we will move to online training. In the country, according to the Minister of Education, universities, in general, will start present. In some places, however, the lectures will be online, and only the practical exercises - in person. Depending on the situation, there may be changes.

The new school year at UNWE was solemnly opened in Aula Maxima by the Rector Prof. Dimitar Dimitrov. With four thousand freshmen and increased admission for bachelors. But also security measures at the entrance, with masks and with fewer people invited to the celebration. The year will start here.

"We rely on the observance of the measures and with good discipline and self-discipline not to have problems with the present training."

Is it possible online?

"It is possible that we have a full technical capability and we can pass in literally two hours," said Prof. Dimitar Dimitrov, rector of UNWE.

Over 90% of students want face-to-face studies, they say here.

The Minister of Education, Prof. Nikolay Denkov, was also present at the opening of the school year. According to him, throughout the country, there is an opportunity to start the academic year in person. Most of the managements have made this decision.

"There are several universities where it is decided to start online-only lectures, while all practical exercises are present ... If there is an increase in the percentage of patients in the respective universities, this will be a decision of the Academic Management, the other option is to switch to distance learning. If there is a sharp deterioration of the situation - then the Ministry of Health has the right to suspend classes," said Prof. Nikolai Denkov, caretaker Minister of Education and Science.

On October 1, it will become clear which university will start and how the minister added. And now it is clear, however, that at Sofia University 8 of the 16 faculties start in person. They are related to natural sciences and medicine. The rest will study mixed. At the Medical University in Plovdiv, the training will also be mixed - the lectures will be online. Exercise is present, but vaccination or PCR testing is required.

The year will start in full at the University of Economics in Svishtov.

"This is how we started the face-to-face classes with part-time students on September 1, and today with full-time students. We hope that the epidemic situation will not worsen so that we can continue," said Prof. Mariana Bozhilova, rector of the Academy of Economics in Svishtov.

The new school year at UNWE was opened with a vaccination point. The goal is to vaccinate as many students as possible to learn in person. So far, 30% of students in the country have been vaccinated.

"We believe that students can be a good example for everyone and therefore we strongly support this initiative," said Angel Stoykov, chairman of the Student Council of UNWE.

"I want to appeal to all students who want to be vaccinated," said Toma Tomov, caretaker deputy health minister.

However, only one student is vaccinated in three hours.

The point will remain in the yard of UNWE in the coming days.



/BNT